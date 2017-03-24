West Virginia loses to Gonzaga, Twitter jokes hit nothing but net

It's an ending that'll haunt the nightmares of West Virginia fans. Thursday night's Sweet Sixteen game against Gonzaga came down to the final 38 seconds with Gonzaga up by 3.

West Virginia seemed to have all the time in the world, but somehow, ran out the clock without shooting the ball anywhere near the basket.

A heartbreaker for the Mountaineers, but Twitter has no sympathy and an entire arena full of jokes.



But as some pointed out, West Virginia made it pretty far and should be proud of its season.

Though it might take a while for some West Virginia fans to accept that.





