WeMo's smart dimmer now connects directly with Apple HomeKit

Earlier this year, the WeMo Mini smart switch was the first smart home gadget to connect directly with Apple HomeKit using Apple's new software-based approach to HomeKit authentication. That meant that it didn't need Apple's MFi chipset packed inside -- and it no longer needed the MFi-equipped WeMo Bridge plug-in hub accessory, either.

Now, the WeMo Dimmer light switch is following suit. Like the WeMo Mini, there's no MFi chip inside the thing, but that doesn't matter anymore -- it can now connect directly with Apple HomeKit thanks to the nifty new software approach.

HomeKit compatibility means that you can add the device into Apple's Home app on your iOS device, then control it or automate alongside other HomeKit-compatible gadgets from other manufacturers. You can also control HomeKit compatible gadgets using Siri commands -- with a light switch like the WeMo Dimmer, she'll be able to turn the thing on and off or dim it up and down.

You can also incorporate whatever lights the WeMo Dimmer is controlling into a multi-device scene, then activate it with a custom voice command. For instance, "Hey, Siri, Showtime" could dim the lights and lower the smart shades when you want to watch a movie.

The WeMo team tells me that the WeMo Bridge will continue to bring older WeMo gadgets on board with HomeKit, so the thing isn't totally obsolete just yet. As for the WeMo Dimmer, its newly native HomeKit compatibility will begin rolling out today, so keep your eyes peeled for a firmware update in the WeMo app.

