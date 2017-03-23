Welcome to CNET@Work and the future of your business

Welcome to the future of work. This future is being pondered a lot right now. Artificial intelligence will create jobs and take them. Robotics will replace human labor to some degree. You can either be wildly optimistic or pessimistic depending on whatever stat you want to believe.

The only certainty about the future of work is that we'll all have our own businesses or side ventures. Here's another certainty: You're going to ask "where do I start?" at some point.

Enter CNET@Work. With technology increasingly intertwined with all aspects of business, CNET@Work can help you--prosumers to small businesses with fewer than five employees--get started. As your operations grow, there will be more resources on our sister sites ZDNet and TechRepublic.

"Small businesses are more adaptable to the new world of work," said Dom Price, a work futurist at Atlassian, which makes team collaboration software. Price said that small businesses and contractors will increasingly intertwine with teams from larger companies in the so-called gig economy.

This liquid workforce will look something like this, according to Accenture's 2017 Technology Vision report.

Don't take my word for this enterprise of one concept though. Start wrapping your head around the business of you with a few projections from thought leaders.

Consider:

The Small Business Association counts 28 million small businesses in the U.S.

Accenture estimates that nearly half of the workers will be contractors or people who are tied to a liquid workforce. Here's how the liquid workforce shapes up in a graphic. Nearly all of those categories will touch contractors, freelancers and small businesses. "Companies will tap a different type of talent pool because people will be rethinking their career propositions," explained Paul Daugherty, chief technology and innovation officer at Accenture.

Talent marketplace UpWork and the Freelancers Union estimated that there are 55 million freelancers in the U.S., or 35 percent of the U.S. workforce. These freelancers also contribute more than $1 trillion in earnings to the U.S. economy.

87 percent of workers around the world say their jobs will change in three years due to technology, according to Atlassian, which makes team management and collaboration software.

This brave new world of work is here. As a result, millions of enterprises of one will launch with technology sitting right in the middle. CNET@Work hopes to help you navigate the future of work.