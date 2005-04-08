Week in Missing Links

From befuddled "Star Wars" fiends to musk oxen and manicures, these are some of the below-the-radar stories from this week.
By Leslie Katz
The Siths won't be getting their revenge for a full seven weeks, but that hasn't stopped "Star Wars" fans from camping out in front of L.A.'s Grauman's Chinese Theater. Problem is, 20th Century Fox says "Star Wars: Episode III--Revenge of the Sith" will open at the ArcLight, a mile away. ...
By Scott Ard
Don't look now, but dust-collectors commemorating the marriage of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles are allegedly commanding top dollar. ...
By John Borland
Hitachi has a Schoolhouse Rock-inspired Flash cartoon explaining the latest advances in boosting hard drives' memory capacity. ...
By Alorie Gilbert
America Online co-founder Steve Case is plowing $500 million into the leisure and wellness industry with the launch of a new investment company called Revolution. ...
By Jonathan Skillings
If you want a $100 PC, you may have to move to the developing world. But don't call United Van Lines just yet--the low-cost computers with a social conscience are still a couple of years out. ...
By Jim Hu
The National Cable Show in San Francisco is a display of contrasts. ...
