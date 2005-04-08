CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

Week in Missing Links

From befuddled "Star Wars" fiends to musk oxen and manicures, these are some of the below-the-radar stories from this week.

    From befuddled "Star Wars" fiends to musk oxen and manicures, these are some of the below-the-radar stories from this week.


    By Leslie Katz
    The Siths won't be getting their revenge for a full seven weeks, but that hasn't stopped "Star Wars" fans from camping out in front of L.A.'s Grauman's Chinese Theater. Problem is, 20th Century Fox says "Star Wars: Episode III--Revenge of the Sith" will open at the ArcLight, a mile away. ...


    By Scott Ard
    Don't look now, but dust-collectors commemorating the marriage of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles are allegedly commanding top dollar. ...


    By John Borland
    Hitachi has a Schoolhouse Rock-inspired Flash cartoon explaining the latest advances in boosting hard drives' memory capacity. ...


    By Alorie Gilbert
    America Online co-founder Steve Case is plowing $500 million into the leisure and wellness industry with the launch of a new investment company called Revolution. ...


    By Jonathan Skillings
    If you want a $100 PC, you may have to move to the developing world. But don't call United Van Lines just yet--the low-cost computers with a social conscience are still a couple of years out. ...


    By Jim Hu
    The National Cable Show in San Francisco is a display of contrasts. ...

    Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real