Web has fast lane to DMV

Imagine a world without lines, rude clerks, or hostile patrons. In other words, imagine a world without ever having to go to the motor vehicle office.

Starting today, folks who live in Massachusetts get the next best thing: an online Registry of Motor Vehicles, where they can renew registrations, pay fines, order duplicate registration and vanity plates--all from the comfort of their own computers.

BBN Planet, a national Internet service provider for businesses and organizations, officially launched the registry's Web site today, complete with a secure server for credit card transactions.

Although he's definitely biased, BBN Planet spokesman Vaughn Harring said he gave the system a go during its test run--downloading his own personal information to register his car--and it worked fine.

"We're pretty psyched about it," he said. "I feel this will be a good stepping-off point for other endeavors in the future, both commercial and with other government organizations."

Now, if he could only figure out how to run virtual driving tests over the Net...