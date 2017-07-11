Waze gets personal on iOS with custom voice prompts

The navigation app is letting iOS users record their own voice directions.

Mobile
dims

 Waze

"Take the second exit at the roundabout."

Sometimes a direction that makes sense on paper can be confusing on the road. But that's OK because the Google-owned Waze is now letting iOS users record their own personalised directions.

You can access the Voice Recorder feature in Waze's advanced settings by hitting "Sound & voice." Tap "Voice directions" and you'll be given the option to record a new voice. Your custom voice pack comes with a link you can share with friends, family and everyone on the internet.

Bought by Google in 2014 for $1 billion, Waze is a community-powered mapping and navigation app that gives you real-time traffic information and road alerts. The Voice Recorder feature was released on Android last month. And in March it introduced integration with Spotify.

