Waze adds voice control and motorbike mode

OK Waze, what's new? The navigation app has added voice control so you can ask questions or change your destination as you drive without taking your hands off the wheel.

Like voice control assistants Siri and Alexa, you talk to the app by first saying "OK Waze". Then you can ask for an ETA, or ask to be routed to a different address or to a nearby destination like a gas station. You can also check on your next turn or report traffic and accidents.

The 4.33 update adds the new features to the Android and iOS app in the US, UK and Canada today. It also includes support for carpool lanes and a motorbike mode. The new bike mode pulls in data from people using the app on motorcycles to give bikers more accurate journey times based on their ability to nip in and out of traffic.

