Watching cells move through a body in HD

Daniel Mihailescu/AFP/Getty Images

We've been looking at cells through microscopes since 1665, but watching them actually move inside actual bodies? That hasn't been possible until very recently.

But now adaptive optics technology is allowing us to watch cells moving through bodies. It's wild.

According to the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, from which a team headed by Nobel Prize-winning physicist Eric Betzig created the video, this is footage of "[i]mmune cells within the perilymphatic space of the inner ear of several zebrafish embryos". I say it's a HD remake of Spore by Will Wright.

Either way, this is awesome.

