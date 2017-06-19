Watch as old Hot Wheels cars are restored to greatness

It's no secret there are a ton of strange and interesting channels on YouTube. Some of my favorite are the ones that tap into our collective obsession with tiny things.

You can find channels for everything from tiny burgers, tiny trees, tiny homes and tiny homes for tiny dogs. In other words, if it's small and can be filmed, it's on YouTube. On Monday, one such mesmerizing channel surfaced on Reddit that I can't get enough of.

It's called BareMetalHW and it's dedicated to completely restoring old Hot Wheels vehicles. I'm not sure if it's the nostalgia of seeing old toys from childhood, the care and attention to detail that goes into each restoration or just the calm voice behind the channel that keeps me watching. All I know is that I like it.

Once you watch a couple you'll see why it's so compelling (and wonder how you lost 20 minutes to watching Hot Wheels restoration):