We finally have the Nintendo Switch in our hands, but before we opened it up we made sure to have a series of cameras on hand to capture every second of that hot unboxing action.

Inside the $300 package are:

a screen/tablet

a switch docking station

a pair of Joy-Con controllers

a pair of L and R Joy-Con bumpers/wrist-straps

an HDMI cable

a power cable

a Joy-Con grip (won't charge Joy-Con controllers)

Also included in our review kit from Nintendo are a few accessories:

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller ($70)

Joy-Con Charging Grip ($30)

Nintendo Switch Carrying Case ($20)

There's not a whole lot to discuss about the Nintendo Switch just yet, but we've already noticed it's tough to remove the bumpers from the Joy-Con controllers as opposed to how easy it is to slide them off the grip or screen itself.

Also, the gray matte finish mostly everything included with the Switch is covered in appears to get scuffed up quite easily. It's not like the paint is peeling off, but we've noticed a few superficial scrapes already.

I can already tell I'm probably going to want to use the Pro Controller to play Breath of the Wild. If you're like me and you'd prefer to have the gaming experience closest to that of an Xbox One or PlayStation 4, you can already tack $70 on top of the cost of the Switch.

We'll have a full review of the Nintendo Switch next week. For international pricing and availability info, see our hands-on Switch preview.