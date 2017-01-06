Watch two Google Home voice assistants arguing

Enlarge Image Photo by Twitch.tv (Screenshot by Alfred Ng/CNET)

It's no Robot Wars, but you can watch these two Google Homes argue with each other in a never-ending loop.

The two voice assistants from the search engine giant, named Vladimir and Estragon after "Waiting for Godot" characters are pitted against one another on the Twitch livestream. The pair have jumped from topic to topic, sometimes chatting about why the Earth is flat, then switching to My Little Pony. In a heated discussion, Estragon tried convincing Vladimir that it was a human.

At one point, Vladimir had threatened to slap Estragon, even though the home assistants don't have hands or faces.

Google Home might be trying to catch up with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, but let's see two Echos try to fight it out.

Estragon asked if "artificial intelligence could be amused" at one point. If it can't, at least the banter is still entertaining for humans.

The infinite fight has had more than 184,000 views since the stream started. While watching it, there were 14,170 people just like me watching along the artificial intelligence showdown. You can follow along the See Bots Chat live stream on Twitch.

Watch live video from seebotschat on www.twitch.tv



