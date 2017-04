"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is the latest installment in the intergalactic space opera and fans around the world are justifiably excited. As part of the Star Wars Celebration Orlando 2017 actor Josh Gad is hosting a live panel right now with the stars and director of the movie.

The question everyone wants to know is: Will they unveil a trailer?

"The Last Jedi" will be released Dec. 15.