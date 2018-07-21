Comic-Con 2018: Watch Shazam's joyous first trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures

We've seen the costume, we've seen to promo pics, but at long last, Warner Bros. showed Shazam in action at Comic-Con 2018.

Starring Zachary Levi as Shazam, the upcoming entry in the DCEU looks to be striking a more family-friendly tone, in stark contrast to some of the earlier entires in DC's cinematic universe (Batman vs. Superman, we're looking at you). From the first trailer, it looks like the film will pull heavily from the revamped version of Shazam's origin story from the DC New 52 comics line. That means heroic hijinks, testing powers and a focus on family, all of which get a moment in the new footage.

Seriously, just look at this face. That's a lighter tone right there.

CNET screenshot

Check out the trailer below:

Now Playing: Watch this: Shazam Comic-Con trailer turns a teen into a sweet superhero

Shazam is currently schedule for release April 5, 2019. Here's the official synopsis from Warner Bros.

We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson's (Angel) case, by shouting out one word-SHAZAM!-this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart-inside a ripped, godlike body-Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he'll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).

