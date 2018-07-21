Watch the first Godzilla: King of the Monsters trailer

If you thought the last Godzilla movie didn't have enough of Godzilla fighting other monsters, it looks like Godzilla: King of the Monsters has you covered.

The first trailer, showcased at Comic-Con 2018's Hall H during the Warner Bros. event Saturday, teases some of the Godzilla franchise's most popular monsters: Mothra, Rodan and three-headed villain King Gidorah. And, of course, there's the King of the Monsters himself.

Take a look at the trailer below:

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will be the third film in the so-called Monsterverse, following 2014's Godzilla and last year's Kong: Skull Island. It stars Kyle Chandler, Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga and Ken Watanabe and is scheduled for release on May 31, 2019.

Here's Godzilla: King of the Monsters' official synopsis:

The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species-thought to be mere myths-rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance.

