Watch Red's 'holographic' Hydrogen One phone get first video unboxing

Nobody's made a phone quite like the Red Hydrogen One before -- a $1,200 handset with modular parts (bolt-on batteries and swappable cameras), a rugged build with scalloped edges and squared-off corners instead of curves, and an intriguing 'holographic' screen.

And while the jury's still out on many of those features -- we got an early look in June -- we're getting way closer. Today, Red is hosting a private event for a small selection of its faithful fans to get a look at an early developer unit dubbed "Houdini" ahead of the phone's delayed-to-October launch, and popular gadget YouTuber Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) has just published the first unboxing video.

As you can see in the video above, there's not a lot to unbox in this early Houdini model -- there's a thank-you card, a very fancy medallion and the phone itself, but it's neat to see that the power adapter also includes the same scalloped edges as the phone.

MKBHD's video also shows off port placement and gives us a better idea of how the phone's buttons and fingerprint sensor fit into those scalloped edges too, as well as a few of Red's included apps. Apparently, the camera is still a work in process.

Marques says only 300 of the Houdini units will be made. The rest of us will have to wait until October, or November if you're looking to buy through a cell carrier like Verizon or AT&T.