Watch: Red Dead Redemption 2's first gameplay footage

Red Dead Redemption 2 is almost certainly the most anticipated gaming release of 2018. We've seen multiple cinematic trailers, but today Rockstar gave us our very first look at how the game will play.

It's been eight years since the original Red Dead Redemption was released. It was arguably Rockstar's best game to date, and many call it one of the best video games ever made. Here's hoping the sequel will live up to the hype.

The game is set for release on October 26, 2018.