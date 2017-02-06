New 'Logan' Super Bowl trailer is unnecessary but welcome

Snapchat's not just for sexting anymore

A quick trailer for upcoming superhero film "Logan" hit during Sunday's big game, sans Johnny Cash but with a lot of violence. And it gave us our first look at Caliban.

In the 30-second spot, we see new harrowing footage of Professor X, played by Patrick Stewart, and a (scared?) Caliban, played by Stephen Merchant, stuffed in the back seat.

But is Caliban actually scared? We'll find out more when "Logan" opens in theaters worldwide March 1.

