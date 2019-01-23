Watch live: Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launches New Shepard from Texas

Blue Origin hopes to reach space for the first time in six months with the successful launch of its New Shepard rocket on Wednesday.

The Jeff Bezos-owned rocket company will send eight NASA-sponsored research projects up at 6:50 a.m. PT (9:50 a.m. ET//2:50 p.m. GMT), to spend a little time in microgravity before returning Earth.

Blue Origin.

It'll be New Shepard's 10th mission and the launch was originally set for December, but halted due to "a ground infrastructure issue."

Blue Origin is streaming the launch on YouTube, and a handy gauge at the side of the screen shows the various stages -- liftoff, max Gs, main engine cutoff, the capsule's separation from the booster and the apogee.

It was rescheduled for Monday, but wind forecasts pushed the mission again to Wednesday.