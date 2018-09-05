Facebook, Twitter face Senate scrutiny over our data and foreign interference

Livestream

Facebook and Twitter say they're trying their best to stop bad behavior on their sites. But Congress says it's not good enough anymore.

Two years after Russian influence campaigns swarmed the internet, using the world's largest social media companies as platforms to spread disinformation and interfere in the 2016 presidential election in the US, lawmakers say they're prepared to take action.

In a Washington DC hearing held by the Senate Select Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, senators pushed Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey about why their businesses run the way they do. But they also asked what the companies are doing to reduce the effect of internet trolls, false stories and provocateurs who incite violence.

"I'm skeptical that, ultimately, you'll be able to truly address this challenge on your own," Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said during the hearing. "The era of the wild west in social media is coming to an end."

The hearing comes five months after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg traveled to Capitol Hill to testify before three committees over two days about Cambridge Analytica, Russian election interference and censorship. (Larry Page, CEO of Google parent Alphabet, was invited but declined to show.)

But the seriousness of Wednesday's hearing was clear from the start. Both Sandberg and Dorsey were put under oath, something Zuckerberg didn't have to do in April, and both were immediately peppered with questions around transparency, advertising and how the companies are trying to stop bad behavior.

The drama wasn't just in the hearing room. The conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, known for harassing survivors and parents of children who died in school shootings by claiming those events were fakes and hoaxes, was also present at the hearings. Jones had traveled from his offices in Texas to the hearing room in Washington, he said in livestream rant from outside the hearing room, to "face his accusers" after he'd been kicked off Facebook, Apple, Google's YouTube and other services last month. Twitter initially resisted calls to ban his account, but did temporarily suspend the account after Jones made a call to arms to his followers.

Continued election interference

The title for the Senate hearing is "Foreign influence operations and their use of social media platforms," which makes sense considering the committee is still investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. That -- and the fact that tech companies have already identified and shut down hundreds of accounts attempting to interfere with this year's US midterm elections, set for Nov. 6 -- means there's likely a lot to talk about.

"We have learned about how vulnerable social media is to corruption and misuse," said Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr. "The very worst examples of this are absolutely chilling, and a threat to our democracy."

But don't expect all the questions to focus on those topics. When Zuckerberg testified on Capitol Hill in April after acknowledging that the private information of up to 87 million users may have been sold to the political consultancy Cambridge Analytica, he didn't just discuss privacy issues. Lawmakers asked about everything from data collection practices to concerns about censorship of conservative voices.

That last issue in particular is likely to be discussed by both senators and members of the House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee, which is planning to meet with Dorsey separately shortly after the Senate hearing concludes.

Rep. Greg Walden, the House committee's chairman, said that questions about censorship are important to raise as these companies amass aggregate user bases larger than most countries, giving them extraordinary power over the flow of information.

"A lot of people are wondering, who's behind the curtain? And how is this being decided as to whose voice is heard first and whose voice is heard most," Walden, a Republican from Oregon, said in an interview Tuesday. "They don't have this right yet."

First published Aug. 30 at 5:00 a.m. PT.

