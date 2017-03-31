Watch how upset people get when their phones are wiped

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

If someone walked up to you in the street and offered to show you a new superfast phone charger, would you try it?

Kodak in the UK wanted to see. So it sent a handsome man to try and talk people into handing over the phones for the benefit of a quick charge.

Some apparently did. And then saw their phones wiped. Or, at least, they thought their phones had been wiped.

The sleight of hand was that their phones had been switched. Although this is a little hard to believe, as the handsome man would have had to have been equipped with a wide variety of phones and exceptional magical skills.

Still, the progressive disbelief as some people watched their photos apparently disappearing into the ether makes for entertaining viewing.

You might also find the purpose of the ad, posted to YouTube on Wednesday, entertaining. Kodak wants you to know that 1 in 3 people have lost photos on their phone. Ergo, you should print photos that matter. Oh.

There are other alternatives. One that comes to mind would be backing up your data in the cloud.

And if you print photos, they could get stolen, lost or even catch fire next to a Samsung phone. What would you do then?

Still, for those who only keep their photos on their phones, this might be a welcome thought-starter.

Who are these people? They're people who call those who have "wiped" their phones for a prank a "swine."

