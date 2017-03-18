Watch how hard a pilot works to land a 737 in high winds

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Would you feel safer if you knew the pilot of your 737 enjoys aerobatics?

I ask only because of a video posted by Artur Kielak to Facebook. On his personal page, Kielak identifies his day job as commercial-airline pilot. But he also has a Facebook page called "Artur Kielak Xtreme Aerobatics."

Kielak took to the wild blue social network to post a video of himself weathering difficult conditions as he lands what he says is a beloved 737.

On Facebook, Kielak, who's from Poland, explained: "I'm always saying that airline pilot gets his all salary for one landing per month...this is the day I earned mine...maximum crosswind limit steady, gust plus steady and gust in one...FULL FORCE column deflections was reqired [sic]...I LOVE Boeing 737 for it's stability in severe conditions."

Yes, we all love landing safely too. However, the video, taken inside the cockpit, shows a man dealing with a steering wheel that's behaving as if it were part of a particularly energetic arcade game.

There's quite a contrast between the normally reassuring voices of pilots and seeing how hard they sometimes work to make things smooth for their passengers.



Kielak appears invigorated by the experience. Indeed, as one Facebook commentator, Piotr Curyło, put it: "98% of the passengers are saying a Hail Mary while the pilot is grinning from ear to ear. Super."

While another, Jacek Najmrodzki, offered: "Were the stewardesses handing out Pampers?"

One or two commenters, though, criticized him for so-called "pilot induced control inputs" or overcontrolling the plane.

Kielak didn't respond to a request for comment.

His video, which I can't confirm as authentic but which seems to be flight-worthy, has already enthralled more than 80,000 people on Facebook.

As mentioned, Kielak hails from Poland, a nation whose pilots have a long history of bravery and genius.

I sign off with a special gift for any passengers who happened to have been on Kielak's flight. It's a video called: "Artur Kielak -- aerobatics, passion and Rock'n'Roll." Please don't watch it on a 737.

