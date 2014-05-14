Watch Forrest Gump run in 8-bit

Video screenshot by Anthony Domanico/CNET

Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get.

In the case of the popular 1990' movie "Forrest Gump," what you're gonna get is an 8-bit reimagining of the film's story line, complete with Forrest's football-playing days in Alabama, his stint in Vietnam, and his running across the country. CineFix created the short as part of its 8-bit cinema project, in which it's remade the likes of "The Fifth Element," "The Amazing Spider Man," and "The Hobbit" as if they were 8-bit video games. There's a new flick uploaded nearly every week, so stay tuned for what's coming next. In the meantime, enjoy Cinefix's 8-bit version of Forrest Gump.

But don't let anything bite you in the buttocks while you watch.

(Via Neatorama)