Watch feature films free of charge at Hulu.com

Hulu

Many people already recognize video-streaming service Hulu.com as a great destination for watching TV shows (it has every single episode of Arrested Development, people!), but did you know it also offers movies? Over 100 of them, in fact, and some darn good titles, too. Here are my picks for the Five Best Movies to Watch on Hulu:

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Ice Age

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

Monty Python's Meaning of Life

The Usual Suspects

I didn't mention Sideways and The Big Lebowski because I think they're overrated--but they're there, too, along with plenty of other gems (and, truth be told, some serious dreck). You'll have to sit through the occasional commercial--and stay tethered to your PC, of course--but that's a small price to pay for watching free movies on demand. All hail Hulu!

Thanks to Craig for mentioning this deal!