Frozen 2's first teaser trailer sends shivers up your spine

If you've been wondering what's up next for the characters from Disney's Frozen, we got a look at the trailer for the sequel, Frozen 2, Wednesday.
For most of the trailer, we find Queen Elsa (Idina Menzel) on a ominous-looking beach trying to run across the waves using her ice powers, then finally getting taken under by a big wave. Elsa, her sister Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), reindeer Sven and even snowman Olaf (Josh Gad) seem to be back for another round.
The original Frozen was a massive hit when it opened in 2013, and remains the highest-grossing animated movie of all time. Frozen also got featured in the recently-released video game Kingdom Hearts III, which mashes up Disney and Final Fantasy worlds.
Frozen 2 comes out Nov. 22.
First published Feb. 13, 2019, 6:58 a.m. PT.
Update, 8:19 a.m. PT: Adds more background information.
