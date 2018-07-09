Watch Donald Glover's 'This is America,' recreated on a 1987 Mac

Looks like Donald Glover has some creative fans.

Artist Wahyu Ichwandardi (aka Pinot) is paying homage to Glover by recreating the This is America music video with an Apple Macintosh SE computer from the 80s and some old-school Mac software. The result is a little pixelated version of Glover that dances in perfect unison with the real-life Glover.

The Macintosh SE is a relic from a bygone era of computers. Its internal hard drive could store a max of 40MB and had a max RAM of 4MB -- even the cheapest smartphones come with exponentially more storage and RAM than that. The Mac also had a 512 x 384 resolution and monochrome monitor.

So Ichwandari had limited tools to work with -- but doesn't that makes his art even more impressive? You check out the pixelated Glover side-by-side with the real one below:

So far so good. I think. 😁 pic.twitter.com/EJvvIpjYqZ — Wahyu Ichwandardi (@pinot) July 6, 2018

Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino) released his This is America music video on May 5. Since then the video has gone viral, with currently over 326 million views. Now the pixelated version is going viral too, with Ichwandardi's recent Instagram post hitting over 2.6 million views.

Ichwandardi has been working on recreating the video since June. While the full version has yet to release, Ichwandardi has been sharing his progress on his Instagram and Twitter pages.

Trying to capture Donald Glover’s motion in MacPaint. pic.twitter.com/gL7JErrJpN — Wahyu Ichwandardi (@pinot) June 9, 2018

Line test with MacroMind Video Works. pic.twitter.com/o6lifEzPGH — Wahyu Ichwandardi (@pinot) June 11, 2018

Synchronizing the first 15 seconds. pic.twitter.com/fhofEeSWzy — Wahyu Ichwandardi (@pinot) June 18, 2018

I think I nailed it. pic.twitter.com/D2l85kCGSh — Wahyu Ichwandardi (@pinot) July 4, 2018

