Watch Disney work on Epcot's Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster

The Guardians' big Disney World roller coaster is set to roll out in 2021.

Construction on Walt Disney World's Guardians of the Galaxy-themed roller coaster is underway in Orlando, Florida. 

Marvel revealed footage of the beginning of the ride's construction in the Epcot park on Monday. It shows 960 truckloads of concrete being poured to create the foundation for what is set to be one of the world's largest enclosed roller coasters.

A new facility is being constructed next to the park's Universe of Energy building to house the massive ride, which is set to open in 2021 for Walt Disney World Resort's 50th anniversary.

While the ride is a few years away, you can see the Guardians fight along so many other Marvel heroes in Avengers: Infinity War.

