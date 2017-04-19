2:19 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

The first day of Facebook's F8 developer conference was all about the social giant's augmented reality and virtual reality future.

But CEO Mark Zuckerberg teased a few of the items the company will be focusing on during the the second day of the two-day confab in San Jose. Specifically, you can expect:

AI: We'll hear more about how Facebook is using artificial intelligence in its products (this could be an expansion of Tuesday's machine learning and computer vision focus).

Aquila internet plane: Expect to hear more about Facebook's Aquila aircraft that's designed to bring internet connectivity to remote areas.

A peek into Building 8: Facebook's hardware skunkworks is shrouded in mystery, but it sounds like we may get at least a hint of what's being worked on behind those closed doors.

"Direct brain interfaces": Yes, for real: One of those Building 8 initiatives apparently involves controlling stuff with your mind. "You're going to hear from Regina Dugan about some of the work that we're doing to build even further out beyond augmented reality, and that includes work around direct brain interfaces that are going to, eventually, one day, let you communicate using only your mind," Zuckerberg said on Tuesday, when teasing the second day's agenda.

Tuesday's keynote starts at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, and is slated to run for about 90 minutes. We'll embed the Facebook live video stream here just before it starts.

News from day one of the F8 conference:

Missed the day one keynote? Watch it in full below:

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.