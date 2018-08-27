Watch Cyberpunk 2077's first gameplay footage

CNET screenshot

Following behind-the-scenes showcases during Gamescom and E3 2018, CD Projekt Red started livestreaming a gameplay showcase for its hotly-anticipated RPG Cyberpunk 2077. You can check out the stream, via the developer's YouTube channel, below.

So far, gameplay mechanics from driving, dialog systems, quest systems, player agency and more have been showcased during the stream, which provides the first public look at how CD Projekt Red's RPG expertise is being adapted to a first-person perspective. Though the demo shows the game as a work in progress, the lengthy footage details a number of features that had earlier been only written about from closed-door demos.

In a suitable mission given the cyberpunk setting, the demo goes through an attempted deal that goes terribly wrong, with the player making several decisions along the way. CD Projekt Red says these opportunities, and the choices made during them, will "ripple through the game world and your story," as the decision to go in guns-blazing, cooperate with the nefarious Militech Corp, hack into an individual enemy to access an entire network open to manipulation or reveal the truth during an interrogation each influence how the mission plays out.

In an additional tease to fans, the demo's narrator calls this showcase "gameplay demo one," so diehard Cyberpunk 2077 fans may want to be on the lookout for future hints as to when a second gameplay demo may arrive.

For hours, CD Projekt Red's Twitch channel had been dedicated to a mysterious stream of code, sparking a familiar bout of fan speculation and attempts to decode what was being displayed on the stream. The feed switched to a gameplay demo early Monday.

For more details on Cyberpunk 2077, which still lacks a release window, check in with our soon-to-be-updated guide and Gamespot's coverage.