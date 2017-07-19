Watch a drone get taken out by a soccer fan's toilet roll

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

PhuKenh/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

They tell me drone warfare is the next big thing.

But if it's this easy to take one out, modern warfare will have its elements of comedy.

Here we are at a third-division playoff game on Sunday between Gimansia de Mendoza and Mitre in Argentina.

A drone is flying around, presumably to entertain fans and take pictures of them.

One fan, however, appears to find this all too tempting.

With one toss of a toilet roll, the drone comes crashing down.

Some will admire the accuracy of the throw. After all, the fan had just one chance and, like the finest of strikers, took it.

Some will also wonder what on Earth a soccer fan was doing with a toilet roll at a soccer game. Well, there's a long tradition of throwing them around at soccer matches because it looks pretty. Sometimes, fans go overboard.

The Mirror reports that no one was injured in the incident. It didn't seem to help the home team. Gimnasia lost 4-3 on penalty kicks.

Executives at Amazon might surely look at this footage with some trepidation. Please imagine the neighbors who see an Amazon drone approach their subdivision. They discover the delivery isn't for them.

In a fit a pique, they run into their house, grab a toilet roll and take aim.

Soon, it'll be a reality show. Game of Drones.

