Was the original iPhone all it was cracked up to be? (The 3:59, Ep. 246)

The iPhone was a revolutionary device, but the original version was missing a lot of the stuff that made the gadget such a success, including a front-facing camera, flash and App Store.

To mark the iPhone's 10th anniversary, we discuss our impressions of the device and whether all the early hype was merited.

Also on the show: We hit on the season finale of HBO's Silicon Valley and where the show may go from here.

