Was the Samsung Galaxy Watch briefly leaked...by Samsung?

Well, Samsung seems to have confirmed that its next watch is indeed the Samsung Galaxy Watch. Maybe.

The expected smartwatch showed up on Samsung's own website in the US on Monday morning, in a 42mm rose gold model. The model number, SM-R810NZDAXAR, didn't quite match up with recent reported filings to the FCC, but the "R800" part matches earlier reports on the product line's name. This could be a particular variant.

The link connected to a dead page, but the listing showed a photo and the product description, as you can see above. The watch sighting was tipped to me on Twitter by @sugabeticme, who found the link this morning. The listing was still live at the time of this post, alongside a collection of Gear S2, Gear S3 and Gear Sport models. But it's gone now.

Here are some observations based on that listing:

It looks just like the Samsung Gear S2 Classic

This "Samsung Galaxy Watch" is smaller than the Samsung Gear S3



There doesn't seem to be any new display tech (at least, on this model)



There are still two buttons on the right side.

The band design looks similar to Gear Sport, and possibly compatible with standard watch bands just like that watch (but that's a little unclear still).



This model doesn't have cellular, it seems. Would an LTE-equipped model be bigger, or the same size?

Here's another screenshot of the watch on Samsung's website from today:

CNET reached out to Samsung for comment, and didn't get confirmation of what happened...but the listing disappeared minutes later.

What does it mean, what does it mean?

(Updated July 24 at 11:15am ET with additional commentary.)

