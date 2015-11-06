Warcraft fans get double dose of WoW with movie, expansion trailers

Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Danny Gallagher/CNET

Do you spend hours in front of your computer fighting legions of orcs and blood elves while risking some kind of wrist deformity?

Well, your eyes are about to witness two World of Warcraft videos that may require you to breathe into a paper sack to maintain consciousness. Go ahead and fish one out of your kitchen cabinet now. We'll wait.

Two official trailers related to the Warcraft world hit the Web on Friday. One is for the movie "Warcraft," set for release in UK theaters on June 3, 2016, and US theaters on June 10, 2016, (no word on Australia yet). The other promotes the Legion expansion pack that will be released sometime in the summer of 2016.

The "Warcraft" movie, directed by Duncan Jones, who also helmed the sci-fi drama "Moon" and the time-traveling action-adventure film "Source Code," looks like it will be an epic fantasy adventure with all sorts of fantastical creatures pummeling each other with massive hammers and maces for our amusement.

It also looks to have a surprising touch of humanity hiding behind its bevy of big, bulked-up monsters and ironclad warriors roaring for war. It's like someone made a cross between "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" and "Boyhood" and made it seem plausible.

If you'd rather just stick to the massively multiplayer online role-playing game, Blizzard Entertainment has you covered with a new expansion pack called Legion that's also set for release this summer. Unlike the "Warcraft" movie, there's no specific release date for the Legion expansion pack, but the video notes that the "expected game release" date will be either on or before September 21, 2016.

According to Battle.net, Blizzard's online gaming hub, the Legion expansion will offer several upgrades and additions, such as a new continent called The Broken Isles, a new Demon Hunter class and five new customizable weapons with names such as Maw of the Damned and Ashbringer that sound like they'd be perfect monikers for high school metal bands.