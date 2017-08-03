WannaCry 'hero' accused of creating Russian banking trojan

CNET

The security researcher who shut down WannaCry's rampant ransomware spread was arrested after being charged with creating a virus of his own.

Marcus Hutchins, better known as MalwareTech, was arrested in Las Vegas on Wednesday as he was about to board his flight back home to the United Kingdom. Hutchins was in Vegas for Def Con, a massive conference for hackers, security experts and researchers gather to share information during the four days.

US Marshals detained Hutchins at McCarren Airport on Wednesday, and he was being held at the FBI's Las Vegas field office on Thursday. The FBI deferred all comments to the Department of Justice.

The US government is accusing Hutchins of creating and distributing Kronos, a Russian banking trojan that first popped up in 2014, and stole from online banks. According to Hutchins' indictment (.pdf), the researcher and an unnamed partner sold Kronos on dark web stores online, including on AlphaBay, the recently shuttered marketplace.

The indictment was filed on July 12, nine days before Hutchins arrived in the US for Def Con.

I have arrived at <Undisclosed Location> pic.twitter.com/zyRBkRQtZI — MalwareTech (@MalwareTechBlog) July 21, 2017

Investigators had been looking into Hutchins for the last two years, according to a source. His charges are related to alleged sales that happened between July 2014 and July 2015.

MalwareTech became an online hero after he had discovered the killswitch behind the WannaCry ransomware. The virus, which locked computers up and demanded a $300 payment, was spreading like wildfire until Hutchins found a flaw in the code, and registered a domain name to stop future infections.

