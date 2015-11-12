Walmart's Black Friday gaming deals revealed

Deals site Bfads.net has posted adscans from Walmart's Black Friday circular, revealing all of the mega-retailers video game deals. Like others, Walmart will offer Xbox One and PS4 bundles starting at $300, while games, controllers, and other accessories will also be marked down for the annual shopping bonanza.

Walmart

Some notable deals include $300 Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Gears of War Ultimate Edition Xbox One bundles, PS4 and Xbox One controllers for $40, and three-month PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live memberships for $10 and $12.50, respectively. Note that the Gears of War Xbox One bundle also comes with a $30 gift card, while the PS4 package does not.

A Wii U bundle with copies of Super Smash Bros. and Splatoon will go for $250, while you can buy a New Nintendo 3DS XL for $130 in a bundle that includes Super Mario 3D Land.

In terms of games, new releases like Assassin's Creed Syndicate, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, and Destiny: The Taken King Legendary Edition are offered for $35. Meanwhile, games like Grand Theft Auto V, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Batman: Arkham Knight, and Bloodborne are all marked down to $25.

Walmart

Head to Bfads.net to see all of Walmart's Black Friday deals. The retailer's Black Friday sale starts at 6 PM local time on Thanksgiving Day in stores and starting at 12:01 AM on Friday, November 27.

