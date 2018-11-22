CNET también está disponible en español.

Walmart Black Friday 2018 deals are LIVE: $25 Google Home Mini, Nintendo Switch bundles and more

The store's actual Black Friday sale starts online earlier than ever, while the deals on game console bundles are available now.

screen-shot-2018-11-08-at-3-24-45-pm
Walmart

Tonight's the night. For For Black Friday savings, that is.

Whether you want a new TV, game console, phone or, yes, Instant Pot, Black Friday is the time when it's most-likely to be on sale. And the earliest true Black Friday sale is happening on Wednesday at Walmart.com.

Walmart's Black Friday sale prices are now online and good to go. So get shopping! You won't need to visit the brick and mortar to score discounts. If you really want to, however, Walmart's in-store sales kick off at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving. 

As you might expect from one of the world's biggest names in discounts, Walmart has a lot of deals. And now that its online sales are good to go, there are two different times when you can get them.

  • Deals available now (online and in-store) This includes most of Walmart's best deals, including deals available elsewhere, like the $250 iPad, and exclusive deals like the $100 40-inch TV. Note that Walmart's ad is unclear whether all of the deals in this section will actually be available online, and we expect them to sell out fast tonight anyway.
  • Black Friday deals available in-store only (starting Thanksgiving, Thursday Nov. 22, 6 p.m. local time). This section consists of the phone deals, which Walmart says you'll need to visit the store to activate.

Scroll down to see a few of our favorite Walmart Black Friday deals, starting off with the ones available now -- and check out more deals in the slideshow below

See the full Walmart Black Friday ad here

  • CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Walmart Black Friday sale prices available now

2018 iPad, $250 (save $80)

Sarah Tew/CNET

This deal will be widely available during Black Friday week, but it's a great price for a great gift.

£250.00 at Walmart iPad review

Google Home Hub, $99 (save $50)

Brian Bennett/CNET

That's a whole 33 percent off the extremely handy Google Home Hub, which was just released. And it's got no camera, so it's a more comfortable bedroom and kitchen companion that other smart displays.

£99.00 at Walmart Google Home Hub review

Save $40

Instant Pot 8-Quart Pressure Cooker for $59 (save $40)

Instant Pot via Amazon

Mate, who doesn't want to make soup in like 15 minutes? Discounted Instant Pots seem like they're everywhere this year, but this one is a whopping 8 quarts -- and it's $10 cheaper than many rival deals, too.

£59.00 at Walmart 5 reasons you should own an Instant Pot

Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $300 (save $70)

Mark Licea/CNET

The hottest game console on the planet, the Nintendo Switch is normally $299 by itself. This bundle includes the system's best party game, a $70 value.

Note that this deal is available now at Best Buy and elsewhere.

Read the Nintendo Switch review

That price is not a misprint

65-inch 4K smart Roku TV: $398

Sarah Tew/CNET

This is an insane price on a big TV with Roku, the best smart TV system CNET has ever tested. Walmart's ad says the TV is either the TCL 65S4 or the Sharp LC‑65Q7300U. We haven't reviewed either model directly, but TCL tells us it has "similar form and function" to the S405 we reviewed in 2017 (pictured), which costs roughly $350 more at 65 inches.

See at Walmart Read CNET's S405 review

Cheapest. 40-inch TV. Ever.

40-inch Hisense 1080p TV: $99

Walmart

Neither have we reviewed this Hisense (model 40EU3000), but we're guessing its image quality is on the bottom end of "acceptable," at best. But this is the lowest price we've ever seen for a 40-inch TV. Just last year we were excited about 32-inch TVs for $99. Insanity.

Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones, $99 (save $50)

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Bose SoundSport earphones are already reasonably priced, $50 off makes them well worth a look. 

See at Walmart Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones review

Google Home Mini for $25 (half price)

Chris Monroe/CNET

Amazon doesn't sell Google Assistant products because they directly compete with its Alexa-powered Echo speakers. And while this great half-price deal on the Google Home Mini is widely available almost everywhere else, it'll be available earliest online at Walmart.

See at Walmart Read the CNET review

Roku Ultra for $48 (half price)

Sarah Tew/CNET

The highest-end Roku improves on our favorite 4K streamer, the Streaming Stick Plus, with a headphone jack on the remote, a remote finder and, new for 2018, JBL headphones, a $30 value. This price is also available at Target and elsewhere, but Walmart throws in a $35 credit for Sling TV, a $5 Vudu credit and one free month of Showtime, an $11 value, to get you to buy it there. (Disclosure: Showtime is a division of CBS, parent company of CNET.)

See at Walmart Read the CNET review

Retro Arcade Machine (Pac-Man or Galaga), $249 (save $50)

Sarah Tew/CNET

Who wouldn't want an arcade machine in their house?

It's only $50 off, but $249 isn't too bad for Galaga! And Walmart had the exclusive on this Pac-Man machine, for some reason.

£249.00 at Walmart Arcade1up preview


Xbox One S Minecraft bundle for $199 (save $100)

Tania Gonzalez/CNET

This bundle pulls together a 1TB Xbox One S with Minecraft, the megapopular building game that's suitable for all ages. 

See at Walmart Read the CNET review

Xbox One X for $399 (save $100)

Josh Miller

Want the more powerful Xbox One X? It's available for $100 off, too. This console delivers a full 4K gaming experience, and it plays 4K Blu-rays, too (the similarly priced PS4 Pro can't do that).

See at Walmart Read the CNET review

Note that you can also get the Xbox One S or One X with some other, newer games by paying just $30 more. That's still a net savings, because you'd likely be paying $60 for these games if purchased separately.

Xbox One S bundles for $229 at Walmart:

See the Forza Horizon 4 bundle
See NBA 2K19 bundle
See Battlefield V bundle

Xbox One X bundles for $429 at Walmart: 

See the PUBG bundle
See Fallout 76 bundle
See the NBA 2K19 bundle

PlayStation VR + 2 Move controllers + Creed, Superhot bundle: $249 (save $100)

Target

If you already have a PS4, this bundle kickstarts your virtual reality experience. It includes the PlayStation VR helmet, 2 Move controllers and 2 compatible games: Creed: Rise to Glory and Superhot VR. It's widely available at most other major retailers, too.

See at Walmart Read the PlayStation VR review

Deals available in-store only starting on Thanksgiving, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. ET

iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus: $400 gift card

Sarah Tew/CNET

From the cheapest TV to the most expensive iPhones...of last year. You'll pay full price for the iPhone X, iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, but a $400 gift card (that's four Insignia 40-inch TVs!) is hard to pass up if you're a frequent Walmart shopper. You'll need to activate through AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. 

This deal is in-store only: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23. Schedule an activation appointment at 6 p.m. Activations begin at 8 p.m.

Read CNET's iPhone X review

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR: $300 gift card

Josh Miller/CNET

Wait, you want a new iPhone? That'll cost you even more, and net a lower-value gift card. But if you get the cheaper XR ($750) it's a solid deal and might be worth heading to Walmart to make it happen.

This deal is in-store only: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23. Schedule an activation appointment at 6 p.m. Activations begin at 8 p.m.

Read the iPhone XR review

Samsung Galaxy S9, Note 9, S9 Plus, S8, S8 Plus: $300 gift card

Josh Miller/CNET

Similar deal where you have to pay full price in-store, but with a cheaper phone. The S9 from 2018 starts at $650, while the S8 models from 2017 are even cheaper. If you're not wedded to the iPhone, these Samsungs are pretty sweet bargains with the gift card.

This deal is in-store only: Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. through Nov. 23. Schedule an activation appointment at 6 p.m. Activations begin at 8 p.m.

Read the Galaxy S9 review
