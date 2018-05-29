Enlarge Image AMC

When fighting the undead, your days are always going to be numbered. Now it seems Andrew Lincoln, who plays Rick Grimes on AMC's The Walking Dead, may be leaving the series.

"It is being reported that Lincoln will be exiting the AMC series in its ninth season which is currently in production," according to Comicbook, which confirmed the news from multiple independent sources on Tuesday. "AMC is expected to announce officially Lincoln's exit from the zombie drama ahead of his final episodes."

While there's no specific information on how Lincoln's character will be written off the series, it is expected to be revealed before the season 9 finale.

Considering the gruesome deaths of characters in season 8, Grimes could be in store for a rather violent demise.

According to various reports, AMC has also offered the new lead to longtime cast member Norman Reedus, who plays popular character Daryl Dixon.

Lincoln isn't the only actor who could be leaving the series. Contracts for both Black Panther star Danai Gurira, who plays the character Michonne, and Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie Rhee, end soon as well. Cohan is scheduled to star in another TV series on ABC called Whiskey Cavalier.

AMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Walking Dead returns this fall on AMC.