This year's Sundance Film Festival was awash in new movies, shorts and experiences made for augmented and virtual reality.

For today's podcast, digital media reporter Joan E. Solsman discusses her visit to the festival to see these new forms of storytelling take shape, such as a new 40-minute VR film called "Miyubi" about a toy robot living with a family in the 1980s. We also hit on Amazon and Netflix's presence at the event, as these two tech companies grow their influence in the entertainment world.

The VR circus at Sundance (The 3:59, Ep. 168)

