VR game effort has United Airlines ejection on its radar

Beat Boxer

Think you have what it takes to help "re-accommodate" airline passengers designated as "volunteers" to give up their seats?

There's a virtual reality game in the works that just might have you jumping out of your seat to take a swing at working in the friendly skies.

Apparently inspired by the United Airlines passenger ejection earlier this week, Beat Boxer has launched an Indiegogo page to fund development of Voluntary Disembarkment, a game that puts you in the shoes of a flight attendant helping volunteers disembark from the airplane before they actually want to leave. The effort is still in its infancy; no trailer or screen shots have been made available yet.

What the game lacks in actual progress, it makes up for in satire.

"Have you ever wanted to abuse your authority but your morals got in the way? Us too! That's [sic] why we made Voluntary Disembarkment," Beat Boxer wrote in its Indiegogo page.

The game is part of the mounting backlash against United after horrifying video footage of a paying passenger being dragged from his seat made the rounds. The incident sparked outrage on social media and inspired a host of new but uncomplimentary mottos for the airline.

Beat Boxer suggests that the game could serve as a "great training tool," offering experience in finding "volunteer" passengers, knocking them out with anything available, and dragging them through the aisles and tossing them out the cabin door.

Will this game actually get off the ground? The Tampa, Florida-based game maker, which released another VR game in November, insists first and foremost on its funding page that the game is not a joke.

"We are actually making this game," Beat Boxer says.

As of this writing, the project has five backers pledging $130 toward a goal of $30,000.

The goal is described as "flexible" -- unlike the rules on seat backs and tray tables.

