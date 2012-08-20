Vote for CNET's panels at SXSWi 2013

CNET has four great panels lined up for your viewing pleasure at South By Southwest Interactive 2013 in Austin, Texas. You'll be able to hone your social media craft, learn where to promote your viral video, and peer into the future of the mobile browser wars and 3D printing.

But we need your votes.

The panel process at SXSW is democratic, meaning the panels with the most votes are the ones that make it on the schedule. This is where you come in. If you are feeling the CNET-at-SXSWi spirit, please click through to the SXSW Panel Picker and cast your votes for these great panels.

Thank you.

Social Media Shoot Out - How to Win in Social Media

Vote here: http://panelpicker.sxsw.com/vote/3451

Brian Tong, CNET (moderator)

Nathan Bransford, CNET

Veronica Belmont, Tekzilla

Maya Grinberg, Wildfire Apps

Beyond YouTube: Put Your Video Where it Counts

Vote here: http://panelpicker.sxsw.com/vote/1058

Molly Wood, CNET

Katy Davies, CNET

HTML5 and The Mobile Browser Wars

Vote here: http://panelpicker.sxsw.com/vote/3841

Seth Rosenblatt, CNET (moderator)

Doug Schepers, W3C

Edith Yeung, Dolphin Browser

Mike Taylor, Opera Software

Nitin Bhandari, Skyfire



The Future of 3D Printing

Vote here: http://panelpicker.sxsw.com/vote/7588

Daniel Terdiman, CNET (moderator)

Scott Summit, Bespoke Innovations

Alice Taylor, Makie Lab