Vote for CNET's panels at SXSWi 2013

CNET has four great panels lined up for your viewing pleasure at South By Southwest Interactive 2013 in Austin, Texas. You'll be able to hone your social media craft, learn where to promote your viral video, and peer into the future of the mobile browser wars and 3D printing.
But we need your votes.
The panel process at SXSW is democratic, meaning the panels with the most votes are the ones that make it on the schedule. This is where you come in. If you are feeling the CNET-at-SXSWi spirit, please click through to the SXSW Panel Picker and cast your votes for these great panels.
Thank you.
Social Media Shoot Out - How to Win in Social Media
Vote here: http://panelpicker.sxsw.com/vote/3451
Brian Tong, CNET (moderator)
Nathan Bransford, CNET
Veronica Belmont, Tekzilla
Maya Grinberg, Wildfire Apps
Beyond YouTube: Put Your Video Where it Counts
Vote here: http://panelpicker.sxsw.com/vote/1058
Molly Wood, CNET
Katy Davies, CNET
HTML5 and The Mobile Browser Wars
Vote here: http://panelpicker.sxsw.com/vote/3841
Seth Rosenblatt, CNET (moderator)
Doug Schepers, W3C
Edith Yeung, Dolphin Browser
Mike Taylor, Opera Software
Nitin Bhandari, Skyfire
The Future of 3D Printing
Vote here: http://panelpicker.sxsw.com/vote/7588
Daniel Terdiman, CNET (moderator)
Scott Summit, Bespoke Innovations
Alice Taylor, Makie Lab
