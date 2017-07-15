Volvo sets record for world's biggest unboxing

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

You get excited when Apple comes out with its pristine little white boxes, don't you?

You can't wait to slowly open them and bathe in the luxury of every detail.

Sadly, someone's already done it first and posted a YouTube video. Still, the mere act of taking a product out of a box has become the subject of, well, excitement.

This must have driven Volvo's US trucks division to try to become the record-holder for the world's biggest unboxing. Corporations do love any glory they can claim, after all.

Naturally, to make the unboxing palatable to the viewing public, Volvo co-opted a 3-year-old boy named Joel. Oh, and a referee from the Guinness Book of World Records.

The box, which contained Volvo's new VNL truck, was designed to look like it contained an old-fashioned toy. The sort that children cared about for years, rather than seconds. It was 80 feet long, 14 feet wide and 18 feet high.

Still, you might be thinking: "Why?"

"When we saw the film with the little kid unboxing a Spider-Man battery-powered ride that has 218 million YouTube views, we said, 'This is it! How can we do something as exciting?" Magnus Koeck, VP of marketing and brand management for Volvo Trucks North America, admitted to Adweek.

This was it! It wasn't entirely for the childlike joy! It was for the hope of YouTube views! How our ambitions have been lowered over time.

Still, Joel seems to love it. He also shows himself to be extremely strong, as he manages to open this monstrous box many times larger than himself.

As for those page views. Currently, the YouTube video has enjoyed more than 783,000. Only 217 million and a bit to catch up to Spider-Man.

Some numbers are just hard to beat.

