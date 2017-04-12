Vodafone roaming now free in 40 countries

Enlarge Image Getty Images/Caiaimage

Vodafone has dropped roaming charges to 40 countries, including France, Germany, Spain and Ireland.

The UK network will no longer charge extra fees to use your phone in selected countries across Europe and Scandinavia, as long as you're on a pay-monthly, SIM-only or small business contract. Like Three's Feel At Home or iD's Takeaway schemes, calls, text and data in Vodafone's "roam-free destinations" will be taken out of your regular minutes and allowances as if you're still at home in the UK. Three and iD cover a better range of free destinations -- including Australia and the US as well as Europe -- but Three only does 3G data while Vodafone and iD offer 4G for faster web use.

This free use of your phone while on holiday or travelling for work is a response to EU rules abolishing roaming charges by 15 June, in case you were wondering what Europe has ever done for you.

Further afield, Vodafone will charge £5 a day to use your UK data, minutes and texts in 60 "roam-further destinations" in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas and Russia. If you go over your contracted limit, you'll only pay the same extra fees as if you were in the UK.

For more information, check out vodafone.co.uk/roaming. Here's the full list of 40 countries where roaming is now free: