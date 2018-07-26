CNET también está disponible en español.

VLC for Android blacklists Huawei phones over background app policy

Many of Huawei's newer phones are unable to download the open-source media player.

VLC for Android is no longer available on some Huawei phones.

VideoLAN announced that many of Huawei's new phones will no longer to be able to download VLC media player from the Google Play Store.

The decision came as a result of the Chinese telecom's policy of having its devices cut off background apps, which stops VLC's background audio playback, VideoLAN said in a tweet.

"PSA: @HuaweiMobile phones are now blacklisted and cannot get VLC on the Play Store. Their ridiculous policy of killing all background apps (except their own) breaks VLC audio background playback (of course)," the company wrote.

The blacklisting only applies to Huawei's newer phones, according to FrAndroid. On Wednesday morning, the site noted that it couldn't download the open-source media player to the recently released P20 Pro, but could do so on the Mate 10 Pro and P9.

Huawei didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, Huawei crossed the 100 million shipments mark and CEO Richard Yu expressed hopes for the company to ship 200 million phones by the end of 2018 -- despite its fraught relationship with US lawmakers.

