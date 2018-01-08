Vivint

Vivint is extending smart home security out into the neighborhood with a new app called Streety. This free, community security app allows neighbors to view and share security camera feeds and recorded clips.

The Streety app is available in the US and Canada, regardless of whether or not you're a Vivint customer or have a security camera. Streety limits neighborhood boundaries to a 200-yard radius and the app includes third-party verification methods to ensure only people who live in the neighborhood are allowed access to the community's feed.

With the Streety app, you can choose which cameras you would like to share and how often. You can also select which neighbors have access to your cameras. Once you've given a neighbor access, they can watch live feeds of your cameras. Neighbors with a non-Vivint camera can upload and share video clips within their trusted Streety network.

Vivint is aiming to broadening neighborhood collaboration to improve communities. Neighbors can ask questions and post messages and videos that help the community stay connected and resolve any security issues. Neighbors can also send requests for video during a specified time frame, and if the video owner approves the request, the clip will be sent to the requester's Streety app.

We'll see if neighbors cozy up to the idea of sharing cameras as the Streety app rolls out this year.

What to expect from the smart ome at CES 2018: We take a look at the smart home and appliance trends that might show up at CES 2018.

CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.