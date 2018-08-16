Viveport, HTC Vive's store for VR apps, widens to Oculus Rift

James Martin/CNET

Viveport, a store for virtual-reality apps and experiences linked to the HTC Vive, is widening to its archrival high-end headset: Oculus Rift. That means Viveport-listed experiences, and its Netflix-like subscription option, will be available to anyone who has an Oculus Rift headset, so long as creators opt in their titles.

Content has been a thorn in the side of virtual reality as tech heavyweights push it to be the next big thing in computing. Despite companies like Google and Facebook pouring in investment and stoking hype about VR, widespread adoption has been elusive. Without a gotta-see-it experience compelling people to try the unfamiliar format, consumers have resisted pouring hundreds of dollars into high-end headsets like HTC's Vive and Facebook's Oculus Rift.

Viveport, if nothing else, helps simplify finding content for VR. Adding support for Oculus Rift potentially doubles the audience for all Viveport published titles. Thursday's move also makes Viveport Subscription, a service that's a bit like Netflix for VR, to Oculus Rift users. Viveport Subscription allows subscribers to experience up to five titles at a time for $9 a month.

Developers can set their experiences to display as Oculus Rift-compatible starting Thursday. Consumers will be able to access those titles via Viveport on Sept. 4.