Vita-Mix has a new and healthier model

Your average blender may be good for a smoothie, or even smoothing out a vegetable soup, but when's the last time it pulverized anything? I think just about all of us want a blender that can take anything we throw at it.

Vita-Mix

The Vita-Mix 5200 can do just that: It can get a smooth juice out of whole foods, even if you toss in the seeds, the skin, and the stem. It can even turn a bag full of rice (uncooked) into rice flour, with a grind even enough that you can easily use it. Admittedly, the 5200 looks pretty much the same as past versions of the Vita-Mix--it has a more efficient motor, but that doesn't really show on the outside.

But, if you look close, you might notice that the container on top of that motor is different. Starting with the 5200, Vita-Mix is using BPA-free materials to manufacture the container. Specifically, they've gone with Tritan copolyester, a product of the Eastman Chemical Co. Why the new type of plastic? Vita-Mix is getting out ahead of the pack on removing BPA--bisphenol-A, a chemical that leaches out of plastic and into foods--from their blenders. BPA has been linked with significant health risks. And, on top of the fact that Tritan copolyester doesn't contain BPA, it's also shatterproof.

Vita-Mix has gone beyond serving up healthy food to serving up a healthy blender.