Virgin Galactic astronauts will suit up in Under Armour in space and on the ground

Virgin Galactic

For Virgin Galactic astronauts, the answer to the question of "What does one wear in space?" will be Under Armour.

That means spacesuits, boots as well as uniforms for those back on Earth, according to a blogpost from the companies out Thursday.

"The custom-fitted Under Armour spacesuits will inspire confidence through comfort and practicality without compromising the natural desire of every Virgin Galactic astronaut both to feel good and look good during this unparalleled life experience," the post said.

The full line of space apparel will be out later in the year, in advance of Virgin Galactic's first commercial flight.

In December, Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo space plane, the VSS Unity, skimmed space (51.4 miles or 82.7 kilometers) during a human test flight.