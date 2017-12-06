Vine co-founder teases possible new Vine service

Vine may not be dead after all.

Dom Hofmann, one of the three co-founders of the defunct Vine service, posted a teaser on Twitter that hints at a possible resurrection of the video-hosting platform. The relatively plain image consists of a rectangle in Vine's distinct shade of green, the Vine "V" logo and the number 2.

This isn't the first time Hofmann floated the idea of bringing back Vine, which quickly became the top free app in the US iOS App Store shortly after its standalone launch in 2013. On Nov. 30, Hofmann posted on Twitter that he was going to work on "a follow-up to vine," and that he is funding it "as an outside project."

Twitter originally acquired Vine in 2012. The service allowed users to record looping videos that were initially limited to six seconds long. Despite its simple premise, Vine became especially popular among young people and boasted up to 200 million monthly active users in 2015. In 2016, Twitter announced that it would discontinue supporting Vine and archived its videos.