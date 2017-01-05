Viewsonic unveils three new monitors at CES 2017

Up Next Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

In the midst of the weird and wacky tech at CES 2017, ViewSonic announced a trio of monitors that will go on sale in June.

ViewSonic VP3881

Photo by Xiomara Blanco/CNET

The ViewSonic VP3881 is a 37.5-inch monitor with a curved screen. The most expensive of the trio at $1,999 (converts to £1,625 and AU$2,762), it has a super-wide 24:10 aspect ratio (yes, you read that correctly), making it a great choice for anyone who likes having multiple windows open while working. It has full ergonomic features like swivel, pivot and tilt, which is really impressive for such a big display. It can even pivot a whole 180-degrees.

3,840x1,600-pixel resolution

24:10 aspect ratio

HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3.1 Type C and USB hub

ViewSonic VP3268-4K

Photo by Xiomara Blanco/CNET

The ViewSonic VP3268-4K is slightly smaller and a bit cheaper than the model above, sitting at 31.5-inches and costing $1,359 (£2,025, AU$3,443), yet it has a higher display resolution. The monitor features an eye-watering 4K ultra-high definition display that's intended for photographers, graphic designers and anyone else who needs a color accurate monitor with a ridiculously high screen resolution.

3,840x2,160-pixel resolution

HDMI, DisplayPort, Mini-DisplayPort and USB hub

ViewSonic VX2781-UC

Photo by Xiomara Blanco/CNET

The ViewSonic VX2781-UC is the most affordable of the bunch, starting at $749 (converts to £609 and AU$1,035). It's a 27-inch display with a sleekly thin and "frameless" design (aka it has very thin bezels). It's the only one out of the three with a USB-C port.