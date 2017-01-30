Video game classic Psychonauts is back... in VR

The cult classic Psychonauts dropped eleven years ago, and fans have been clamoring for a sequel ever since. In 2015, that sequel was announced, and by January of 2016, developer Double Fine had met and exceeded its crowdfunding goal of $3.3 million to fund the game's development. As an extra surprise, though, Double Fine announced a VR game -- The Rhombus of Ruin -- to bridge the events of the two main entries. And that Playstation VR exclusive just got a release date: February 21.

Psychonauts immediately stood out in 2005 for its humor and creativity, and the new VR entry looks to keep most of the critical elements intact, according to the announcement by Double Fine. Players will follow Raz, the original protagonist (only now in first person), as he investigates the Rhombus of Ruin ("a mysterious part of the ocean as deadly as two Bermuda Triangles back to back!").

Many of the characters remain the same this time around, but Raz will be immobilized and able to use only his powers of Clairvoyance (seeing from the eyes of others), Telekinesis (moving objects with his mind) and Pyrokinesis (lighting things on fire with his mind).

The official sequel to Psychonauts is scheduled to release in 2018.