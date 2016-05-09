Sumner Redstone competency case dismissed, report says

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

The court case over media mogul Sumner Redstone's mental competency is reportedly closed.

A California judge on Monday dismissed the case brought by former caregiver and housemate Manuela Herzer, who argued that Redstone was incompetent last fall when he decided to evict her and excise her from his will, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Redstone is a majority shareholder in Viacom and CBS Corp., CNET's parent company.

The 92-year-old's health has been called to question due to his absence from major earnings calls and and reported inability to articulate his thoughts. Redstone's daughter, Shari Redstone, who serves as the current vice chair of CBS and Viacom, now oversees her father's care, according to the Journal.

Judge David Cowan of Los Angeles Superior Court dismissed the competency suit with prejudice, which means Herzer can't refile the claim.